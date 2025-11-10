Operation AAHT: RPF's Fight Against Human Trafficking
The Railway Protection Force of Eastern Railway rescued 108 individuals and arrested 45 human traffickers under Operation AAHT. In addition, they saved 976 children under Operation Nanhe Faristey. These efforts were achieved through intensive patrols and coordination with various agencies, ensuring proper care and rehabilitation for those rescued.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway has actively combated human trafficking, rescuing 108 individuals across four divisions under 'Operation AAHT'.
Remarkably, the force has also extended its protective reach to 976 children in need, facilitated under 'Operation Nanhe Faristey', within the same timeframe.
These commendable actions were made possible by the RPF's strategic intelligence and collaborations with the Government Railway Police and various child welfare organizations.
