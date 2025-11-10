Chief Minister's Commitment to Transparency in Public Grievance Redressal
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with citizens during his 'Janata Darshan,' promising transparent problem resolution. He assured government housing support, financial aid for weddings, and medical treatment to the needy. Officials were instructed to address grievances swiftly and equitably.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' session, engaging directly with constituents and providing assurances for transparent and timely problem-solving.
During the session, Adityanath pledged government assistance for housing, financial support for weddings, and medical treatment relief for the impoverished, underscoring a commitment to assist those in need.
The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for prompt and fair redressal of grievances, instructing officials to tackle land-grabbing issues and ensuring that no citizen suffers due to financial constraints.
