Chief Minister's Commitment to Transparency in Public Grievance Redressal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' session, engaging directly with constituents and providing assurances for transparent and timely problem-solving.

During the session, Adityanath pledged government assistance for housing, financial support for weddings, and medical treatment relief for the impoverished, underscoring a commitment to assist those in need.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for prompt and fair redressal of grievances, instructing officials to tackle land-grabbing issues and ensuring that no citizen suffers due to financial constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)