Tragic End: Harassment Turns Fatal in Suburban Ghatkopar

A 22-year-old woman tragically ended her life following alleged mental harassment from her ex-boyfriend, police confirmed on Monday. The incident occurred in Ghatkopar, where local authorities have arrested the accused, Ali Sheikh.

Hritika Rohit Chavhan reportedly took her own life by hanging at her residence in Indira Nagar on Saturday night. The arrest of Sheikh followed a complaint from Hritika's mother, who alleged the perpetrator had been continuously stalking and mentally harassing her daughter after the breakup.

A suicide note allegedly penned by Hritika was discovered by her family, a police official revealed. The accused is currently facing legal action under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)