Left Menu

Tragic End: Harassment Turns Fatal in Suburban Ghatkopar

A 22-year-old woman, Hritika Rohit Chavhan, allegedly committed suicide in Ghatkopar after mental harassment by her former boyfriend, Ali Sheikh. The police have arrested Sheikh based on the woman's mother's complaint. A suicide note was found. Sheikh faces charges under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:58 IST
Tragic End: Harassment Turns Fatal in Suburban Ghatkopar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman tragically ended her life following alleged mental harassment from her ex-boyfriend, police confirmed on Monday. The incident occurred in Ghatkopar, where local authorities have arrested the accused, Ali Sheikh.

Hritika Rohit Chavhan reportedly took her own life by hanging at her residence in Indira Nagar on Saturday night. The arrest of Sheikh followed a complaint from Hritika's mother, who alleged the perpetrator had been continuously stalking and mentally harassing her daughter after the breakup.

A suicide note allegedly penned by Hritika was discovered by her family, a police official revealed. The accused is currently facing legal action under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Injured in Slovak Train Collision Remain Hospitalized

Injured in Slovak Train Collision Remain Hospitalized

 Slovakia
2
Bridging the Climate Finance Gap: Urgent Call for COP30

Bridging the Climate Finance Gap: Urgent Call for COP30

 India
3
Urgent Measures in Karnataka: Tackling the Human-Wildlife Conflict

Urgent Measures in Karnataka: Tackling the Human-Wildlife Conflict

 India
4
Crisis in Mali: Urgent International Action Needed

Crisis in Mali: Urgent International Action Needed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025