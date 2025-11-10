Haryana CM Cracks Down on Civic Negligence in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a stringent policy against civic laxity in Gurugram, a rapidly expanding city in the state. He stressed during a recent meeting that negligence, especially in essential services like water supply and sewerage, will not be tolerated.

The meeting, which included local MLAs, focused on 17 complaints, of which 15 were resolved. Saini particularly called for a crackdown on the illegal water tanker mafia, instructing police to prioritize such complaints and ensure swift compliance.

Issues with builders not providing basic services and delays in land registration were also highlighted, with Saini warning of strict action against non-compliance. An incomplete sewer project evidenced ongoing civic challenges, pushing the CM to demand immediate corrective action.

