Left Menu

Haryana CM Cracks Down on Civic Negligence in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted zero tolerance for negligence in civic amenities in Gurugram, demanding strict actions against illegal water suppliers and builders defying regulations. A meeting held included discussions on resolving public grievances, including delays in land registration and incomplete sewer projects, highlighting the need for prompt resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:11 IST
Haryana CM Cracks Down on Civic Negligence in Gurugram
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a stringent policy against civic laxity in Gurugram, a rapidly expanding city in the state. He stressed during a recent meeting that negligence, especially in essential services like water supply and sewerage, will not be tolerated.

The meeting, which included local MLAs, focused on 17 complaints, of which 15 were resolved. Saini particularly called for a crackdown on the illegal water tanker mafia, instructing police to prioritize such complaints and ensure swift compliance.

Issues with builders not providing basic services and delays in land registration were also highlighted, with Saini warning of strict action against non-compliance. An incomplete sewer project evidenced ongoing civic challenges, pushing the CM to demand immediate corrective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

 India
3
High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort in Delhi: DGP Vinay Kumar.

High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort...

 India
4
Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025