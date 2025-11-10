Narco-Terror Kingpin Arshad's Arrest: A Breakthrough for SIA
Mohammed Arshad, the alleged kingpin of a Pakistan-linked narco-terror module, has been apprehended and placed in judicial custody by the State Investigation Agency in Jammu. Arshad, who was operating from Saudi Arabia, was arrested at Mumbai airport, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Pir Panjal region.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir scored a major success with the capture of Pakistan-linked narco-terror kingpin Mohammed Arshad, who was placed in judicial custody in Jammu on Monday.
Arshad, also known as Asif and a key operative in the narco-terror module, was arrested at Mumbai airport after being on the run since 2023, reportedly based out of Saudi Arabia during this period.
Authorities confirmed that Arshad played a pivotal role in connecting Pakistan-based handlers and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to revive operations post a joint police-Army raid that seized massive amounts of arms and narcotics in 2023.
