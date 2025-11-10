Narco-Terror Kingpin Arshad's Arrest: A Breakthrough for SIA

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir scored a major success with the capture of Pakistan-linked narco-terror kingpin Mohammed Arshad, who was placed in judicial custody in Jammu on Monday.

Arshad, also known as Asif and a key operative in the narco-terror module, was arrested at Mumbai airport after being on the run since 2023, reportedly based out of Saudi Arabia during this period.

Authorities confirmed that Arshad played a pivotal role in connecting Pakistan-based handlers and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to revive operations post a joint police-Army raid that seized massive amounts of arms and narcotics in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)