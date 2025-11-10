Justice Served: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence in Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has reaffirmed the life sentence of Sajjad Mugal Pathan, convicted for the 2012 murder of lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha. The court, led by Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale, found the prosecution had established his guilt beyond reasonable doubt and dismissed pleas for the death penalty.

After analyzing all evidence, the HC concluded that the murder was committed by Pathan, emphasizing that there was no reasonable ground to infer his innocence. Moreso, the court noted Pathan's motive was solidified by his intent to violate Purkayastha, further sealing his culpability.

Pathan, initially granted parole in 2016 and later absconded, was re-arrested in 2023. The HC clarified he will serve a life sentence until his natural death, with no parole or furlough options, as his actions warranted a sentence consistent with justice.

