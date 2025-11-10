Gruesome Murder Inside Police Quarters Raises Alarm Over Safety and Governance
A young man was hacked to death by a gang within police quarters due to alleged professional rivalry. Five suspects have been apprehended. Political leaders criticized the state government for failing to ensure public safety. Investigations into the incident continue as tensions rise over law and order.
- Country:
- India
A young man was chased and brutally hacked to death inside police quarters on Monday by a five-member gang. The incident, allegedly stemming from professional rivalry, has led to the arrest of all five suspects, according to police sources.
The victim, Thamarai Selvan, was riding his motorcycle near Marsingpet when the gang rammed into him. Despite attempting to escape to a nearby police quarters, he was tragically killed inside. Authorities responded to alarms raised by the house's occupants, successfully apprehending the assailants.
This shocking event has drawn political criticism. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned Chief Minister M K Stalin's governance, while BJP's Nainar Nagendran highlighted the eroding public trust in police. Critics call for stronger law enforcement to address the growing safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Govt busy trying to save its power, law and order deteriorated": Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee over alleged rape of child in Tarakeswar
No compromise with law and order, we will take action against criminals, communal forces, corruption if we win Bihar polls: Tejashwi.
Debate Challenge: AAP vs BJP on Goa's Law and Order
Ensure that face of police is recognised with public trust: Haryana DGP
Monkey Menace in South Delhi: Rising Concerns Amid Political Criticism