Gruesome Murder Inside Police Quarters Raises Alarm Over Safety and Governance

A young man was chased and brutally hacked to death inside police quarters on Monday by a five-member gang. The incident, allegedly stemming from professional rivalry, has led to the arrest of all five suspects, according to police sources.

The victim, Thamarai Selvan, was riding his motorcycle near Marsingpet when the gang rammed into him. Despite attempting to escape to a nearby police quarters, he was tragically killed inside. Authorities responded to alarms raised by the house's occupants, successfully apprehending the assailants.

This shocking event has drawn political criticism. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned Chief Minister M K Stalin's governance, while BJP's Nainar Nagendran highlighted the eroding public trust in police. Critics call for stronger law enforcement to address the growing safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)