Left Menu

Gruesome Murder Inside Police Quarters Raises Alarm Over Safety and Governance

A young man was hacked to death by a gang within police quarters due to alleged professional rivalry. Five suspects have been apprehended. Political leaders criticized the state government for failing to ensure public safety. Investigations into the incident continue as tensions rise over law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:54 IST
Gruesome Murder Inside Police Quarters Raises Alarm Over Safety and Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man was chased and brutally hacked to death inside police quarters on Monday by a five-member gang. The incident, allegedly stemming from professional rivalry, has led to the arrest of all five suspects, according to police sources.

The victim, Thamarai Selvan, was riding his motorcycle near Marsingpet when the gang rammed into him. Despite attempting to escape to a nearby police quarters, he was tragically killed inside. Authorities responded to alarms raised by the house's occupants, successfully apprehending the assailants.

This shocking event has drawn political criticism. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned Chief Minister M K Stalin's governance, while BJP's Nainar Nagendran highlighted the eroding public trust in police. Critics call for stronger law enforcement to address the growing safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Security Forces Target Taliban Militant Strongholds

Pakistan Security Forces Target Taliban Militant Strongholds

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Unfolds: Land Deals Stir up Maharashtra Politics

Controversy Unfolds: Land Deals Stir up Maharashtra Politics

 India
3
Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests

Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests

 India
4
Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025