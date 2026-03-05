Yogi Adityanath Reviews Law and Order in Ghaziabad

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a confidential meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Ghaziabad, according to official reports.

The gathering took place at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, featuring key figures including the RSS general secretary and senior office-bearers. BJP MLA Sanjeev Sharma confirmed that such meetings are part of a state-wide coordination effort by the RSS throughout the year.

Following the meeting, Adityanath evaluated the district's law and order situation at the Police Lines helipad, engaging with BJP MP Atul Garg and state minister Sunil Kumar Sharma. His itinerary continued with a visit to Greater Noida, with plans to depart for Lucknow later in the evening from Hindon airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)