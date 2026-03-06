Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

In a significant move to bolster law enforcement in Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced the recruitment of 500 constables for the state police, with a dedicated 30 percent of these positions reserved for women. The announcement was made during the 18th Raising Day celebrations of the third Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) at Manglay.

Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the event as a testament to the battalion's dedication, discipline, and the crucial role it plays in maintaining peace and order in the state. He praised the Sikkim Police for their professionalism and commitment to their primary responsibility of safeguarding society against threats to peace and harmony. The third IRBn, he noted, provides vital support to district police forces by supplying armed personnel for security tasks.

Aside from the recruitment announcement, CM Tamang inaugurated the Teesta Command Block, a new administrative building for the third IRBn. This facility is expected to enhance the battalion's infrastructure, further boosting its administrative and operational capacities to handle assignments both within the state and beyond its borders during emergencies and elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)