Tragic Blast Rocks Delhi's Historic Red Fort District

An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in at least eight deaths and many injuries. The cause is under investigation, with Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh on high alert. The blast damaged vehicles and spread panic in the densely populated area, prompting a swift response from police and emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi has left at least eight people dead, according to Sanjay Tyagi, a city police spokesperson. The densely populated district is now under high security as investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the blast.

The incident, which also injured at least 20 people, occurred when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light and exploded, causing significant damage to nearby vehicles. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and firefighting teams extinguished flames that had engulfed six vehicles and three auto-rickshaws.

The blast in this quarter, filled with history and architecture, has put neighboring Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh on high alert. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that swift action is being taken as the situation remains under close surveillance.

