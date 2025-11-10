Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Explosion Near Historic Red Fort Claims Lives

At least eight individuals lost their lives on Monday when a car explosion erupted near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. The incident, which is a rarity in the tightly secured city of over 30 million, also left approximately 20 more wounded, according to a police spokesperson, Sanjay Tyagi. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The impact of the blast was significant, with mangled vehicles and injured bystanders scattered near a metro station in the old quarter of Delhi. Swift responses by emergency services were observed, with ambulances rushing to the chaotic scene. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha informed reporters that the explosion occurred just before 7 p.m. local time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sympathies to the victims' families and urged for swift recovery of the injured. Authorities have cordoned off the area as federal and state investigative teams probe the incident. The Red Fort has a historical significance and attracts numerous tourists, adding gravity to the incident.