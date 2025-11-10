Hyderabad Heightens Security After Deadly Delhi Blast
In response to a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Telangana Police have ramped up patrols in Hyderabad and other cities. The explosion killed eight and injured 24, prompting increased security measures and checks at key locations across the state.
In the wake of a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed eight lives and wounded 24 others, Telangana Police have stepped up security measures across Hyderabad and other cities.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar urgently traveled to Delhi in response to the incident. Enhanced patrolling was initiated in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar to prevent any potential threats.
As police carried out checks at transport hubs and conducted vehicle inspections, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event, which he described as unfortunate and concerning.
