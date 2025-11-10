Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Dead in High-Intensity Explosion

An explosion near the Red Fort metro station claimed eight lives and injured 24, prompting a high-alert in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance to the victims, while investigations are underway. The explosion, which occurred in a moving car, led to extensive damage in the vicinity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Dead in High-Intensity Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, with 24 injured, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured immediate assistance and a thorough investigation. The blast has triggered a heightened security alert in the capital.

Videos from the scene depict the devastating impact of the explosion, showing damaged vehicles and scattered debris. As the police cordoned off the area, ten fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire, which was brought under control by evening.

Authorities are delving into the incident, which occurred in a Hyundai i20 with three passengers. The investigation is complicated by the absence of typical blast-related injuries. Meanwhile, security has been reinforced at city borders, emphasizing vehicle checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigation

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigatio...

 India
2
Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

 India
3
U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim Davis

U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim...

 Global
4
Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025