Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Dead in High-Intensity Explosion
An explosion near the Red Fort metro station claimed eight lives and injured 24, prompting a high-alert in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance to the victims, while investigations are underway. The explosion, which occurred in a moving car, led to extensive damage in the vicinity.
Videos from the scene depict the devastating impact of the explosion, showing damaged vehicles and scattered debris. As the police cordoned off the area, ten fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire, which was brought under control by evening.
Authorities are delving into the incident, which occurred in a Hyundai i20 with three passengers. The investigation is complicated by the absence of typical blast-related injuries. Meanwhile, security has been reinforced at city borders, emphasizing vehicle checks.
