Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Dead in High-Intensity Explosion

An explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, with 24 injured, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured immediate assistance and a thorough investigation. The blast has triggered a heightened security alert in the capital.

Videos from the scene depict the devastating impact of the explosion, showing damaged vehicles and scattered debris. As the police cordoned off the area, ten fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire, which was brought under control by evening.

Authorities are delving into the incident, which occurred in a Hyundai i20 with three passengers. The investigation is complicated by the absence of typical blast-related injuries. Meanwhile, security has been reinforced at city borders, emphasizing vehicle checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)