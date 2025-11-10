Kerala CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Stresses National Solidarity
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed eight and injured 24. He expressed condolences and urged swift justice. Kerala Police have increased security checks across the state in response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday publicly denounced the bomb blast that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort, a devastating incident that resulted in eight fatalities and left 24 individuals injured.
Expressing his condolences to those affected, Vijayan described the attack as a cowardly act against the nation and emphasized the need for unity. He urged authorities to quickly bring those responsible to justice.
In the aftermath, Kerala Police have heightened security across the state, deploying dog squads and bomb disposal units at sensitive sites to prevent potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Delhi
- bomb blast
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Red Fort
- security
- police
- condolences
- justice
- solidarity
Advertisement