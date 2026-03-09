Qatar Stars League Returns Amidst Regional Security Challenges

Qatar's top-tier football league is set to resume after a hiatus due to regional security threats, according to the Qatar Stars League Foundation. The nationwide suspension of sports activities was enforced amidst the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran.

The suspension, which began on March 1, followed Iranian missile and drone attacks, prompting Qatar to close its airspace. This move also coincided with flight interruptions and disruptions across the Gulf region as countries heightened their air defenses and rerouted flight paths.

This week, the Qatar Stars League will see three matches on Thursday evening and conclude with three more on Friday. Al Sadd currently leads the league standings with 38 points, maintaining a four-point lead over Al Gharafa as the competition heats up again.