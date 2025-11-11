Left Menu

China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

China has introduced new restrictions on 13 chemicals used to produce fentanyl, in response to discussions with the U.S. The move aims to curb the opioid crisis, which has greatly impacted the U.S. President Trump had previously pressured Beijing during talks, linking the restrictions to easing trade tariffs.

Updated: 11-11-2025 03:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, China announced new regulations restricting the export of 13 chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for numerous overdose deaths in the United States. This move follows high-level talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at addressing the ongoing opioid crisis.

The restrictions are poised to affect exports to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking a considerable shift in Beijing's approach amid heightened U.S.-China trade tensions. Trump's administration expressed optimism, linking these measures to a reduction in trade tariffs imposed on China.

Experts suggest that the change in policy highlights a cautious cooperation between the two nations, which has been strained over human rights issues and tariffs. China's decision shows an intent to strengthen laws and regulations around drug-making chemicals, amid accusations of it being a leading producer of illicit narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

