China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

In a significant development, China announced new regulations restricting the export of 13 chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for numerous overdose deaths in the United States. This move follows high-level talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at addressing the ongoing opioid crisis.

The restrictions are poised to affect exports to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking a considerable shift in Beijing's approach amid heightened U.S.-China trade tensions. Trump's administration expressed optimism, linking these measures to a reduction in trade tariffs imposed on China.

Experts suggest that the change in policy highlights a cautious cooperation between the two nations, which has been strained over human rights issues and tariffs. China's decision shows an intent to strengthen laws and regulations around drug-making chemicals, amid accusations of it being a leading producer of illicit narcotics.

