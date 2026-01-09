Tariff Aftermath: Survival Strategies of U.S. Businesses Amid Trade Wars

In the heart of California's Rye Canyon business park, businesses are feeling the heat from ongoing U.S. trade wars ignited by the Trump administration. Tariffs have become a major talking point, affecting operations differently across the board.

While Robert Luna, a furniture seller, hikes prices due to increased tariffs, others like Luis Ruiz of Valencia Plastics alter expansion plans. Meanwhile, some businesses benefit, as domestic product demand rises.

Amidst this, the U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on the constitutionality of these tariffs could redefine prospects, bringing potential relief or further challenges to these American enterprises.

