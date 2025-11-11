Desperate Journeys: Rohingya Risk Lives to Reach Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have launched a search in the Andaman Sea after two boats carrying Rohingya refugees encountered disaster. At least 21 bodies were recovered after one vessel sank, with 13 people rescued so far.

Weather conditions have challenged search efforts, but authorities remain committed to finding survivors. Overcrowded camps and ongoing violence have forced Rohingya to risk perilous journeys to Malaysia, a favored destination despite not recognizing refugee status.

The desperate voyages underscore the extreme conditions Rohingya face in Myanmar and Bangladesh, where thousands continue to seek refuge and stability amid shrinking foreign aid and ongoing conflict.