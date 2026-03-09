Left Menu

Bangladesh Launches Extradition Efforts for Hadi Murder Suspects

Bangladesh initiated the extradition process for two suspects of Sharif Osman Hadi's murder. The suspects were captured in West Bengal, India. Hadi, a student leader and critic of India, was killed during political unrest. His death strained Bangladesh-India relations and occurred amidst ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh's political scene.

Dhaka | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:47 IST
Bangladesh Launches Extradition Efforts for Hadi Murder Suspects
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh announced on Monday its efforts to extradite two suspects involved in the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed confirmed the initiative following the arrest of the suspects in West Bengal, India.

Hadi, who was a prominent figure during the political upheaval that led to the fall of the Awami League, was shot amid rising tensions in Dhaka. His assassination intensified the already strained Bangladesh-India relations. The arrests in India have now sparked potential diplomatic negotiations for their return.

Indian authorities acknowledged the suspects had illegally entered West Bengal and were implicated in Hadi's murder. The revelation comes as Bangladesh's Nationalist Party takes office, concluding the interim government's rule, potentially shifting the political dynamics and addressing unresolved tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

