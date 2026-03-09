Bangladesh Launches Extradition Efforts for Hadi Murder Suspects

In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh announced on Monday its efforts to extradite two suspects involved in the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed confirmed the initiative following the arrest of the suspects in West Bengal, India.

Hadi, who was a prominent figure during the political upheaval that led to the fall of the Awami League, was shot amid rising tensions in Dhaka. His assassination intensified the already strained Bangladesh-India relations. The arrests in India have now sparked potential diplomatic negotiations for their return.

Indian authorities acknowledged the suspects had illegally entered West Bengal and were implicated in Hadi's murder. The revelation comes as Bangladesh's Nationalist Party takes office, concluding the interim government's rule, potentially shifting the political dynamics and addressing unresolved tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)