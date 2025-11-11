High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion
A terror-related explosion near Red Fort in Delhi has killed nine individuals and triggered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Delhi Police have launched raids and heightened security across the capital, maintaining strict vigilance at key transport hubs.
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a deadly explosion near Red Fort. The blast resulted in nine fatalities and has put the national capital on high alert.
Senior officers have confirmed the registration of the FIR at the Kotwali police station. Charges include sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, addressing both punishment and conspiracy for the terror attack.
Authorities have intensified security measures, conducting raids at various locations and enhancing vigilance at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals to prevent further incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
