Left Menu

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

A terror-related explosion near Red Fort in Delhi has killed nine individuals and triggered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Delhi Police have launched raids and heightened security across the capital, maintaining strict vigilance at key transport hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:14 IST
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a deadly explosion near Red Fort. The blast resulted in nine fatalities and has put the national capital on high alert.

Senior officers have confirmed the registration of the FIR at the Kotwali police station. Charges include sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, addressing both punishment and conspiracy for the terror attack.

Authorities have intensified security measures, conducting raids at various locations and enhancing vigilance at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

Historic Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Deal

 United States
2
High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast

 India
3
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

 India
4
Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025