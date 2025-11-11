Wrongful Detention: Administrative Blunder in Madhya Pradesh Uncovered

In a significant case of administrative errors leading to personal distress, a farmer in Madhya Pradesh faced crippling debt and mental anguish when his son was wrongly detained under the National Security Act (NSA). The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently imposed a Rs 2 lakh fine on Shahdol Collector Kedar Singh, whose erroneous actions led to this wrongful detention.

Sushant Bais, the victim of the administrative lapse, was released only after spending over a year in jail. The detainment had financial repercussions, thrusting the family into a debt of Rs 2 lakh—an amount they struggled to procure amid social and mental challenges during his imprisonment.

Despite the Court's ruling, which mandates Collector Singh to pay the fine from his own pocket, the family is left dealing with lasting impacts. The former senior police official and a human rights activist argue that this monetary fine does not truly compensate for the suffering endured, and further appeal to higher human rights bodies for justice is suggested.