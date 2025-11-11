Left Menu

Swift Inquiry into Delhi Blast Promised by Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that India's leading probe agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the Delhi blast near Red Fort metro station, which claimed 12 lives. Singh promised justice for victims and extended condolences to bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India's top investigative agencies are carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the recent Delhi blast.

The blast occurred Monday evening in a car near the Red Fort metro station, resulting in 12 fatalities and multiple injuries. No cause has been officially identified yet.

Singh assured the public that the findings will soon be disclosed, vowing that those responsible will face justice. He also offered condolences to the victims' families, recognizing the profound sorrow of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

