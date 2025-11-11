Swift Inquiry into Delhi Blast Promised by Defence Minister

In a decisive move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India's top investigative agencies are carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the recent Delhi blast.

The blast occurred Monday evening in a car near the Red Fort metro station, resulting in 12 fatalities and multiple injuries. No cause has been officially identified yet.

Singh assured the public that the findings will soon be disclosed, vowing that those responsible will face justice. He also offered condolences to the victims' families, recognizing the profound sorrow of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)