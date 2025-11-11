Swift Inquiry into Delhi Blast Promised by Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that India's leading probe agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the Delhi blast near Red Fort metro station, which claimed 12 lives. Singh promised justice for victims and extended condolences to bereaved families.
In a decisive move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India's top investigative agencies are carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the recent Delhi blast.
The blast occurred Monday evening in a car near the Red Fort metro station, resulting in 12 fatalities and multiple injuries. No cause has been officially identified yet.
Singh assured the public that the findings will soon be disclosed, vowing that those responsible will face justice. He also offered condolences to the victims' families, recognizing the profound sorrow of the tragedy.
