Drone Fragments Found: Romania's Defense Response Tightens

Romania's southeastern border region has become the focal point of a growing security concern, as the Defence Ministry reports the discovery of possible drone fragments following Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Radars detected suspicious drone activity just after midnight on Tuesday, sparking an alert to residents. However, adverse weather conditions prevented the immediate deployment of fighter jets. Despite this, military teams successfully retrieved fragments five kilometers inside the Romanian border.

Recent months have witnessed a frequency in airspace breaches by Russian drones, drawing attention to NATO's vulnerabilities. In response, Romania and Poland are enhancing their defense systems, as officials confirm that fragments resemble those used by the Russian army.

