Chaos Unfolds: Explosion Near Islamabad Court

A devastating explosion injured at least eight people outside a court building in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, on Tuesday. Police authorities confirmed the incident and indicated that the nature of the blast is currently under investigation.

Among the injured, some individuals are reportedly in critical condition. Authorities are working hard to determine the type of explosion, awaiting a comprehensive report from the forensic team for further clarity.

The district court, usually bustling with litigants, became the unexpected epicenter of chaos. Local media broadcasted disturbing images of the aftermath, depicting bloodied victims near a police van, although these depictions remain unverified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)