Odisha Tightens Security Amid Delhi Blast Aftermath

In response to the recent Delhi blast, Odisha Police have substantially increased security measures statewide. Additional DGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar assured on Tuesday that the state is prepared to address any threats.

Kumar informed reporters that all police personnel were on high alert, with strategic surveillance in place over vital installations, religious sites, and sensitive areas, although he mentioned that the situation in Odisha is not alarming.

Authorities emphasized their readiness to prevent terrorist activities. Meanwhile, stringent security is in place at coastal areas, airports, and for events like Bali Yatra. Citizens are urged to ignore rumors, as intelligence units coordinate closely with central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)