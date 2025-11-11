Left Menu

Odisha Tightens Security Amid Delhi Blast Aftermath

Following a blast in Delhi, Odisha Police have heightened security across the state, placing vital locations and crowded areas under surveillance. Authorities are on high alert to prevent any potential threats, seeking to maintain peace and security during high-profile events like the Bali Yatra and at sites like Jagannath Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:46 IST
Odisha Tightens Security Amid Delhi Blast Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the recent Delhi blast, Odisha Police have substantially increased security measures statewide. Additional DGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar assured on Tuesday that the state is prepared to address any threats.

Kumar informed reporters that all police personnel were on high alert, with strategic surveillance in place over vital installations, religious sites, and sensitive areas, although he mentioned that the situation in Odisha is not alarming.

Authorities emphasized their readiness to prevent terrorist activities. Meanwhile, stringent security is in place at coastal areas, airports, and for events like Bali Yatra. Citizens are urged to ignore rumors, as intelligence units coordinate closely with central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Bank's Balancing Act: China's Economic Challenges

Central Bank's Balancing Act: China's Economic Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar's High-Stakes Poll Showdown

Bihar's High-Stakes Poll Showdown

 India
3
Kalpataru's Landmark Real Estate Deal: A 93,000 Sq Ft Leap

Kalpataru's Landmark Real Estate Deal: A 93,000 Sq Ft Leap

 India
4
India Stands Firm on Protecting Farmers and Workers in Global Trade Deals

India Stands Firm on Protecting Farmers and Workers in Global Trade Deals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025