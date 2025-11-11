Echoes of Tragedy: Eyewitness Accounts from the Red Fort Blast

An ordinary evening near Delhi's historic Red Fort turned into a scene of devastation following a deadly explosion that claimed 12 lives. Survivors recall the chaos and fear that enveloped the area as glass shards and thick smoke covered the vicinity, leaving many critically wounded.

Ram Pratap, a roadside eatery owner, was wrapping up his day's work when the explosion occurred. Despite his injuries, Pratap vividly remembers the horror and the helplessness felt in those moments. He recounted the surreal silence that followed the deafening blast, a moment etched in his memory forever.

Vijender Yadav, a water tanker operator, was also caught in the blast's aftermath. Struggling with his injuries and the trauma of the event, Yadav describes the life-changing experience of facing death. The community mourns in the wake of the tragic incident, as investigations continue.

