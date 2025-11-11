Left Menu

Echoes of Tragedy: Eyewitness Accounts from the Red Fort Blast

A tragic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort left 12 dead and many injured. Survivors Ram Pratap and Vijender Yadav recount the traumatic events, marked by chaos, fear, and loss. The high-intensity blast took place near a slow-moving car, causing devastation in the area.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:07 IST
An ordinary evening near Delhi's historic Red Fort turned into a scene of devastation following a deadly explosion that claimed 12 lives. Survivors recall the chaos and fear that enveloped the area as glass shards and thick smoke covered the vicinity, leaving many critically wounded.

Ram Pratap, a roadside eatery owner, was wrapping up his day's work when the explosion occurred. Despite his injuries, Pratap vividly remembers the horror and the helplessness felt in those moments. He recounted the surreal silence that followed the deafening blast, a moment etched in his memory forever.

Vijender Yadav, a water tanker operator, was also caught in the blast's aftermath. Struggling with his injuries and the trauma of the event, Yadav describes the life-changing experience of facing death. The community mourns in the wake of the tragic incident, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

