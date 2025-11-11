Tragedy Strikes: Islamabad Court Bombing

A devastating explosion occurred in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, when a suicide bomber killed at least 12 individuals outside the district court building on Tuesday. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the tragic incident.

Sources reported several others injured, with some in critical condition. The bomber, unable to enter the court, detonated the device close to a police vehicle after a ten to fifteen-minute wait.

Minister Naqvi emphasized the significance of the location, noting the busy surroundings. Investigations are underway, exploring various angles to understand the motive behind the attack.