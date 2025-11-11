Left Menu

Maharashtra Strengthens Rural Credit, Judicial Security, and Irrigation Projects

The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved significant financial measures, including Rs 827 crore for three district banks, the recruitment of 8,282 security guards for judicial protection, and funding for irrigation projects in Hingoli district, following recommendations from the Reserve Bank and High Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:03 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has greenlit a substantial financial package aimed at reinforcing three district banks in Nashik, Nagpur, and Dharashiv. The infusion of Rs 827 crore is intended to fortify their financial standing and facilitate unimpeded rural credit dissemination. This decision aligns with the Reserve Bank's directives on recapitalization of the battered banks.

Addressing judicial security, the cabinet sanctioned the recruitment of 8,282 additional security personnel to safeguard court complexes and judges' residences throughout the state. This move follows a public interest directive from the Bombay High Court, resulting in a budgetary allotment of Rs 443.24 crore for their remuneration.

In the domain of irrigation, two vital projects have been approved for the Hingoli district. Funding of Rs 90.61 crore and Rs 124.36 crore has been secured for the Digras and Sukli Storage Tank Projects, respectively. Both initiatives aim to support sustainable agriculture and rural development, expanding irrigation across 1,280 hectares.

