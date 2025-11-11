Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered security agencies to pursue relentlessly every suspect linked to the recent catastrophic blast in Delhi that claimed 12 lives.

Following two intense security review meetings in the aftermath of the blast near the Red Fort, Shah emphasized that all individuals involved would encounter severe punishment.

The government has entrusted the investigation to the National Investigation Agency, underscoring the incident's classification as a terror act. Top intelligence and police officials are actively involved in the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)