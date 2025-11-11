Left Menu

Exploitation on Rails: Station Masters' Plight Unveiled

The Ministry of Labour, following an NHRC intervention, has tasked examining allegations of station masters' exploitation in the Nagpur Rail Division. Retired master Virendra Paliwal's complaints reveal systemic overwork and unpaid duties affecting workers' health and safety, urging nationwide railway labour reforms.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:50 IST
The Ministry of Labour has instructed a detailed inquiry into claims of exploitation of station masters within Nagpur Rail Division. This action follows a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) intervention after a retired station master lodged a formal complaint.

Virendra Kumar Paliwal, a former station master, filed grievances with the NHRC accusing the Central Railway Zone, especially the Nagpur Division, of exploiting its station masters by enforcing excessive working hours without fair compensation. Such practices reportedly breach both human rights and labour laws, impacting workers' health and increasing operational hazards.

Paliwal highlighted that the exploitation grew from rules requiring station masters to extend their shifts until the complete arrival of trains at subsequent stations, often without recognizing extended hours as official duty. This has resulted in unsafe working conditions, urging the NHRC to broaden investigations nationwide.

