Erdogan's Hope Amid Tragedy: Turkish Military Plane Crash
Turkish President Erdogan expressed hopes to minimize casualties after a Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia. He extended condolences to the 'martyrs' on board. The plane crashed on its return from Azerbaijan, and search efforts are ongoing with Georgian authorities' cooperation.
In response to the crash of a Turkish C-130 military cargo plane in Georgia, President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his hope for minimizing casualties and conveyed his condolences for the tragic loss of 'our martyrs' on the aircraft.
The Turkish Defence Ministry earlier stated that the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Azerbaijan while heading back to Turkey. A coordinated search and rescue mission is currently in place, involving Georgian authorities.
Details remain scarce as officials focus on the ongoing search operations and the investigation into the incident's causes continues.
