Left Menu

Erdogan's Hope Amid Tragedy: Turkish Military Plane Crash

Turkish President Erdogan expressed hopes to minimize casualties after a Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia. He extended condolences to the 'martyrs' on board. The plane crashed on its return from Azerbaijan, and search efforts are ongoing with Georgian authorities' cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:55 IST
Erdogan's Hope Amid Tragedy: Turkish Military Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In response to the crash of a Turkish C-130 military cargo plane in Georgia, President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his hope for minimizing casualties and conveyed his condolences for the tragic loss of 'our martyrs' on the aircraft.

The Turkish Defence Ministry earlier stated that the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Azerbaijan while heading back to Turkey. A coordinated search and rescue mission is currently in place, involving Georgian authorities.

Details remain scarce as officials focus on the ongoing search operations and the investigation into the incident's causes continues.

TRENDING

1
Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast

Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast

 India
3
Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies

Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies

 India
4
Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Neutralized

Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Ne...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025