Disproportionate Assets Case: ACS Officer Nupur Borah Granted Bail
Nupur Borah, a suspended ACS officer from Assam, was granted bail after being arrested for possessing disproportionate assets. Her bail conditions include two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. The arrest followed the recovery of substantial assets and cash, and her alleged involvement in illegal activities.
The court granted bail to suspended ACS officer Nupur Borah, arrested for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets, on Tuesday. The officer was arrested on September 15, but no charge sheet has been filed within her 60-day custody period.
Borah, reportedly involved in an illegal land transfer deal, was scrutinized for possessing assets allegedly 400 times higher than her declared income. She was apprehended after a search at her residences unveiled cash and valuables worth crores.
Despite the severity of the case, Borah's counsel argued her low flight risk, resulting in her release under strict bail conditions, including restrictions on leaving the court's jurisdiction without permission.
