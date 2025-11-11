Tragic Canal Incident: Teen's Body Recovered, Two Still Missing
A 16-year-old boy drowned in a canal at Shirol village, with two others missing after they slipped. The trio, all relatives, were identified as Basamma, Santosh, and Ravi Konnur. Police and fire personnel have recovered one body and continue their search for the remaining two individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy drowned in a canal, while two others remain missing after an accidental fall in Shirol village, Vijayapura district.
According to police reports, the victims, Basamma Konnur (21), Santosh Konnur (16), and Ravi Konnur (15), are relatives from Muddebihal town.
Rescue efforts by fire and police crews led to the recovery of Santosh's body. Meanwhile, the search operation for the remaining individuals is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement