Tragic Canal Incident: Teen's Body Recovered, Two Still Missing

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy drowned in a canal, while two others remain missing after an accidental fall in Shirol village, Vijayapura district.

According to police reports, the victims, Basamma Konnur (21), Santosh Konnur (16), and Ravi Konnur (15), are relatives from Muddebihal town.

Rescue efforts by fire and police crews led to the recovery of Santosh's body. Meanwhile, the search operation for the remaining individuals is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)