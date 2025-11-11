Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Jackal Attack in Jharkhand

A 48-year-old woman named Bhagiya Devi succumbed to injuries from a jackal attack in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. She was attacked on November 1 while grazing goats in the Bhelwara forest. Despite treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College, she sadly passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:18 IST
A tragic incident has emerged from Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, where a 48-year-old woman has died following a jackal attack. The victim, Bhagiya Devi, had been battling serious injuries since the incident on November 1.

Devi, a resident of Bhelwara panchayat, was attacked by a wild jackal while she was grazing her goats in the Bhelwara forest area, according to local police. She was immediately taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College & Hospital (SBMCH) for treatment.

Despite the medical efforts made since her admission on November 1, Ashok Kumar, the Civil Surgeon at SBMCH, confirmed that she eventually succumbed to her injuries. This incident highlights the dangers faced by residents in regions bordering forest areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

