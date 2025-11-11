Tragedy Strikes: Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Jackal Attack in Jharkhand

A tragic incident has emerged from Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, where a 48-year-old woman has died following a jackal attack. The victim, Bhagiya Devi, had been battling serious injuries since the incident on November 1.

Devi, a resident of Bhelwara panchayat, was attacked by a wild jackal while she was grazing her goats in the Bhelwara forest area, according to local police. She was immediately taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College & Hospital (SBMCH) for treatment.

Despite the medical efforts made since her admission on November 1, Ashok Kumar, the Civil Surgeon at SBMCH, confirmed that she eventually succumbed to her injuries. This incident highlights the dangers faced by residents in regions bordering forest areas.

