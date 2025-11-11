Turkey Condemns Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing
Turkey's foreign ministry condemned a suicide bombing in Islamabad that resulted in 12 deaths. The ministry expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its ongoing fight against terrorism.
Turkey's foreign ministry issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday of a suicide bomb attack that struck Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, leaving 12 people dead. The attack has sparked increased concerns over security in the region.
The incident, which occurred in a heavily trafficked area, highlights ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan. Turkish authorities expressed their solidarity and support for Pakistan in its battle against terrorism.
This latest attack has underscored the urgency for collaborative international efforts to address terrorism, as nations like Turkey stand with Pakistan to combat extremist activities and secure regional stability.
