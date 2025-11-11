National Labour & Employment Conference 2025 Begins with Call for Job Creation

In a significant step towards cooperative federalism and inclusive economic growth, the National Conference of Labour & Employment and Industry Ministers and Secretaries of States/UTs commenced on 11th November 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports. This two-day conference brings together key stakeholders from across India to accelerate the implementation of national labour reforms, drive job creation, and expand social security coverage under a unified policy framework.

A Renewed Focus on Implementation and Impact

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the urgency of translating policy into action, describing the conference as a follow-up to the January 2025 meet with a sharpened focus on tangible outcomes. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", the Minister emphasized the centrality of citizens—especially workers—in every policy decision.

He introduced and highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), a transformative initiative with a budget outlay of nearly ₹1 lakh crore and an ambitious target to create 3.5 crore formal jobs. The scheme, he explained, incentivizes formal employment through EPFO-linked benefits and urges state governments to align their labour and employment programmes with the PMVBRY for synergized national impact.

Unified Goals: Social Security and Employment Expansion

Smt. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, echoed the Minister’s vision, emphasizing a governance model rooted in equity, transparency, and accountability. She celebrated the nation's achievement in lifting 171 million citizens out of multidimensional poverty and expanding social security to 94 crore individuals—a testament to the country's evolving welfare infrastructure.

Karandlaje urged states and UTs to take ownership of outreach initiatives, fully integrate digital platforms like e-Shram and National Career Service (NCS), and ensure no worker is left behind in India’s journey toward a developed Bharat by 2047.

Secretary’s Call to Action and Key Policy Dialogues

Ms. Vandana Gurnani, Secretary (Labour & Employment), Government of India, described the conference as a critical platform for national partnership-building and policy-to-ground transformation. She focused on two key agendas:

Operationalising PMVBRY effectively with state support

Finalising and implementing the National Labour & Employment Policy, also known as 'Shram Shakti Niti'

Gurnani also urged States and UTs to provide innovative models, best practices, and real-time feedback to ensure better policy design and implementation.

New Digital Launches and Worker-Centric Innovations

The inaugural day witnessed the launch of key digital and physical initiatives to improve worker welfare and job facilitation, particularly for India’s construction and informal sector workers:

Labour Chowk Facilitation Centres (LCFCs) These will transform unsafe roadside gathering points into structured, safe hubs offering: Shelter

Drinking water and sanitation

Access to health camps and welfare services The model aims to dignify labour and provide structured support for daily wage workers. Digital Labour Chowk Mobile Application A multilingual, mobile-based job-matching platform that connects: Workers directly with employers

Reduces dependency on middlemen

Ensures transparent, safe, and efficient hiring Online BoCW Cess Collection Portal A unified digital system that facilitates: Automatic BoCW (Building and Other Construction Workers) cess calculation

Online payments

Real-time monitoring and fund flow to State Welfare Boards This aims to expedite benefit disbursal and project approvals linked with cess verification.

Draft Private Placement Agency Regulation Act, 2025

In a proactive step toward jobseeker protection, the draft Private Placement Agency (Regulation) Act, 2025 was introduced. This proposed Central law aims to:

Bring uniformity in the placement ecosystem

Register all private placement agencies under a single national digital registry

Establish a three-tier regulatory mechanism (Central, State, Local)

The law intends to build a transparent, safe, and accountable placement network—for both domestic and overseas recruitment—to eliminate exploitation and ensure ethical recruitment practices.

Shram Shakti Niti: A Vision for Labour Policy in 21st Century India

Also tabled for discussion was the draft National Labour & Employment Policy (Shram Shakti Niti), positioned as a comprehensive and inclusive framework. Its objectives include:

Strengthening labour rights

Improving working conditions

Building resilience among informal and gig workers

Encouraging skill development and employer accountability

The policy is expected to be a vision document for India’s transition into a high-growth, employment-intensive economy aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap.

A Spirit of Federal Collaboration

The conference represents the Government of India’s strong commitment to federalism, dialogue, and collaboration. With participation from Ministers and Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, it provides a unique opportunity for:

Knowledge exchange

Policy harmonisation

Joint action on national employment goals

Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

The inaugural day of the National Conference laid the foundation for decisive policy implementation, digital innovation, and worker dignity. As India marches toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, such forums are vital to shaping a resilient, inclusive, and secure workforce ecosystem.

The second day of the conference is expected to focus on state presentations, actionable roadmaps, and commitments for cross-state collaboration.