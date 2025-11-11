Terror Plot Thwarted: Dr Umar's Red Fort Blast and the Faridabad Connection

A catastrophic event unfolded near New Delhi's Red Fort when a car exploded, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring 20 others. The car reportedly driven by Dr Umar, a suspected terrorist affiliated with a terror module operating out of Faridabad, was at the center of the blast, according to senior security officials.

Authorities linked Dr Umar to the module after extensive operations in Kashmir and Haryana. Surveillance footage substantiated claims of his involvement. The explosive used in the incident matched the material seized from Faridabad, where security agencies confiscated approximately 3,000 kg of explosives earlier this month.

India's security apparatus achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling this terror plot, ensuring the safety of countless lives. Their swift action and intelligence gathering highlighted the ongoing battle against terrorism, while Dr Umar's motives, whether premeditated or accidental, remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)