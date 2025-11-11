Left Menu

Terror Plot Thwarted: Dr Umar's Red Fort Blast and the Faridabad Connection

Dr Umar, linked to a terror module, drove the car that exploded at the Red Fort, causing multiple casualties. Security forces have been investigating since discovering explosives in Faridabad. India's intelligence averted a major disaster by disrupting this module and confiscating a large amount of explosive material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:55 IST
Terror Plot Thwarted: Dr Umar's Red Fort Blast and the Faridabad Connection
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic event unfolded near New Delhi's Red Fort when a car exploded, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring 20 others. The car reportedly driven by Dr Umar, a suspected terrorist affiliated with a terror module operating out of Faridabad, was at the center of the blast, according to senior security officials.

Authorities linked Dr Umar to the module after extensive operations in Kashmir and Haryana. Surveillance footage substantiated claims of his involvement. The explosive used in the incident matched the material seized from Faridabad, where security agencies confiscated approximately 3,000 kg of explosives earlier this month.

India's security apparatus achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling this terror plot, ensuring the safety of countless lives. Their swift action and intelligence gathering highlighted the ongoing battle against terrorism, while Dr Umar's motives, whether premeditated or accidental, remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Presence

Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Pr...

 India
2
President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

 Botswana
3
Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

 Global
4
AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025