Tragedy at Sea: Rohingya Crisis Highlights Need for Regional Action

A tragic incident occurred when a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank in the Andaman Sea, raising the death toll to 27. Survivors like Iman Sharif shared their ordeal with reporters, highlighting their desperate attempt to escape persecution in Myanmar.

Authorities in Malaysia and Thailand have intensified search efforts for missing persons, with several bodies already recovered. Over the years, many Rohingya have risked perilous journeys to find safety in neighboring countries, with Malaysia and Thailand playing pivotal roles in ongoing rescue operations.

Human rights activists and organizations call for regional cooperation to address the crisis. A joint statement from the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization of Migration stressed resolving root causes in Myanmar to prevent further hazardous migrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)