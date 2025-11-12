Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Rohingya Crisis Highlights Need for Regional Action

The sinking of a boat carrying Rohingya refugees has led to 27 deaths, with survivors recounting their terrifying escape from persecution in Myanmar. The incident underscores ongoing regional challenges in addressing the Rohingya crisis, emphasizing the need for international cooperation and humanitarian intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:05 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Rohingya Crisis Highlights Need for Regional Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident occurred when a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank in the Andaman Sea, raising the death toll to 27. Survivors like Iman Sharif shared their ordeal with reporters, highlighting their desperate attempt to escape persecution in Myanmar.

Authorities in Malaysia and Thailand have intensified search efforts for missing persons, with several bodies already recovered. Over the years, many Rohingya have risked perilous journeys to find safety in neighboring countries, with Malaysia and Thailand playing pivotal roles in ongoing rescue operations.

Human rights activists and organizations call for regional cooperation to address the crisis. A joint statement from the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization of Migration stressed resolving root causes in Myanmar to prevent further hazardous migrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala

Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala

 India
2
Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

 Global
3
Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals

Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 C...

 India
4
Global Innovation Shines at India International Trade Fair 2025

Global Innovation Shines at India International Trade Fair 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025