Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala

The Supreme Court has referred to a three-judge bench the question of whether litigants seeking anticipatory bail can go directly to the High Court, or must first approach a sessions court. This comes after concerns over the Kerala High Court's practice of directly entertaining such applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:22 IST
Supreme Court to Address Anticipatory Bail Dilemma in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has escalated to a three-judge bench the pivotal question of whether those seeking anticipatory bail must first approach a sessions court or have the choice to directly approach a high court. This move follows the Kerala High Court's contentious practice of accepting anticipatory bail requests without prior sessions court involvement.

A bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has urged that the matter be scheduled for a hearing once the appropriate bench is assembled, indicating the seriousness and complexity of the issue.

The decision is fueled by the Supreme Court's review of the Kerala High Court's unique method, which potentially bypasses procedural hierarchies set by both historical and current legal frameworks such as the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Notice has been issued to the Kerala High Court for further input on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025