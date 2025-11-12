Left Menu

Tragedy at Rampur Deverai: Man Found Dead by Hanging

A man named Gyanendra Singh, also known as Guddu Singh, was found dead by hanging from a mango tree in Rampur Deverai. The police were alerted by a local resident. The body was retrieved by the police and family members, sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was discovered dead by hanging from a mango tree in Rampur Deverai on Wednesday morning, police reported.

Identified as Gyanendra Singh, or Guddu Singh, the incident was brought to light by a resident named Ramautar. The local police responded quickly to the scene.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination while authorities continue their investigation. Legal actions are being pursued as standard procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

