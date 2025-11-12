Tragedy at Rampur Deverai: Man Found Dead by Hanging

A 40-year-old man was discovered dead by hanging from a mango tree in Rampur Deverai on Wednesday morning, police reported.

Identified as Gyanendra Singh, or Guddu Singh, the incident was brought to light by a resident named Ramautar. The local police responded quickly to the scene.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination while authorities continue their investigation. Legal actions are being pursued as standard procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)