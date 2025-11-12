Left Menu

Red Fort blast: Faridabad car dealer who facilitated Hyundai i20 sale detained

Delhi Police Special Cell has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer in connection with the Red Fort blast case, a police source said on Wednesday.According to the source, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza, was taken into custody from his Sector 37 office with the assistance of Faridabad Police soon after the blast took place.The source said Amit helped facilitate the sale of the Hyundai i20 that was used in Mondays explosion, which killed 12 people and injured many others in the national capital.Amit is being questioned.

Delhi Police Special Cell has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer in connection with the Red Fort blast case, a police source said on Wednesday.

According to the source, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza, was taken into custody from his Sector 37 office with the assistance of Faridabad Police soon after the blast took place.

The source said Amit helped facilitate the sale of the Hyundai i20 that was used in Monday's explosion, which killed 12 people and injured many others in the national capital.

''Amit is being questioned. Police are trying to trace the entire chain of the vehicle's ownership and determine how it reached the suspect's hands. We are verifying who brought the car to Amit's showroom and through whom Dr Umar Nabi came in contact with him,'' said sources.

The Special Cell is also scrutinising records, transaction details and CCTV footage from the dealership to identify possible intermediaries involved in the sale. Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, is said to have been behind the wheels when the car exploded.

