Red Fort blast case: Accused Soyab produced in Delhi court
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:07 IST
The NIA on Friday produced Soyab, one of the accused arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case, before Delhi's Patiala House Court.
The accused was produced before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna at around 12.50 pm on completion of his 10 days NIA custody.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to seek the extension of his custodial interrogation.
The November 10 car blast near the Red Fort claimed 15 lives.
