NIA Extends Custody of Red Fort Bomber’s Accomplice

A Delhi court has extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Soyab for an additional 10 days. The Faridabad resident is accused of aiding Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi by providing logistical support prior to a terror bomb blast.

Soyab was brought to the Patiala House Court with tight security measures on Friday, marking the conclusion of his initial 10-day custody granted in November. The proceedings took place amid a media blackout, and Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna approved the extended custody period.

The NIA's efforts are part of an ongoing probe into a 'white-collar' terror module that was previously dismantled by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Seven suspects have been arrested so far, as authorities pursue leads nationwide to identify others linked to the attack.

