Jewel Heist at SHO's High-Security Quarters Sparks Investigation

A theft involving jewellery worth around Rs 35 lakh has occurred at the residence of SHO Prince Kumar, located inside the high-security police lines. Officials reported the incident on Wednesday.

Four police personnel, stationed at Gate No. 2, have been suspended pending investigation. SHO Kumar discovered the crime on November 9 when he went to collect his winter uniform and found locks broken and cupboards ransacked.

A formal FIR was lodged on November 10, and authorities have launched a departmental inquiry to identify the culprits behind the heist.