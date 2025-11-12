Jewel Heist at SHO's High-Security Quarters Sparks Investigation
Jewellery valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh was stolen from SHO Prince Kumar's residence within the high-security police lines. The theft, discovered when Kumar visited his quarters, led to the suspension of four police personnel. An investigation has been launched following the registration of an FIR.
A theft involving jewellery worth around Rs 35 lakh has occurred at the residence of SHO Prince Kumar, located inside the high-security police lines. Officials reported the incident on Wednesday.
Four police personnel, stationed at Gate No. 2, have been suspended pending investigation. SHO Kumar discovered the crime on November 9 when he went to collect his winter uniform and found locks broken and cupboards ransacked.
A formal FIR was lodged on November 10, and authorities have launched a departmental inquiry to identify the culprits behind the heist.
