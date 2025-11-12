Family Shocked by Doctor's Alleged Terror Ties

The recent arrest of Dr. Shaheen Sayeed in connection with a terror module has left her family in shock. Expressing disbelief, her brother Mohammad Shoaib described the family's struggle to accept her alleged involvement in terrorist activities. The incident is linked to a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

Dr. Sayeed's former husband, Dr. Zafar Hayat, spoke of their past relationship, insisting she showed no signs of involvement in such activities during their marriage. Despite their divorce in 2012, he recalls her as a caring mother who dreamed of better opportunities abroad.

Authorities suspect Dr. Sayeed had ties with Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and was an integral part of a white-collar terror network linked to notorious groups. The investigation, involving several states, probes this multi-state network after a massive seizure of explosives and multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)