Blast Near Red Fort: Parliamentary Panel Meeting Tensions

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs meeting was marked by tension when a blast near Red Fort was brought up by a Trinamool Congress MP. The explosion on Monday tragically took 12 lives, highlighting a critical need for discussions on perceived intelligence failures.

However, Chairperson Radha Mohan Das Agrawal decided against discussing the issue, declining to allow any statements on the matter during the session. The scheduled agenda focused on 'Disaster Management,' and sought insights from key national agencies on tackling disasters effectively.

In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed solidarity by visiting survivors at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday. The discussions and visit underscore the pressing need for improved disaster response and intelligence measures.

