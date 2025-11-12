Left Menu

Renewed Call for North Karnataka Statehood Gains Momentum

Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage has urged President Murmu and PM Modi to grant statehood to 15 North Karnataka districts. This demand, rooted in claims of regional neglect, boasts support from a campaign and over a crore signatories. Kage cites regional contributions to Kannada culture as justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:12 IST
Renewed Call for North Karnataka Statehood Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the formation of a separate state comprising 15 districts of North Karnataka. Kage's letter claims these regions have long suffered from injustice, discrimination, and neglect across various sectors.

Kage's renewed push aligns with the North Karnataka Struggle Committee's ongoing campaign for statehood. He describes the proposed new state as a proud Kannada-speaking entity that would enhance administrative efficiency and holistic growth. According to him, the region's rich resource base and cultural contributions further justify the demand.

Highlighting broad support, Kage mentions that over a crore of residents have endorsed the demand through signatures. Past efforts include memorandums submitted to the President and PMO earlier this year. Kage concludes by urging national leaders to recommend the formation of the new state to the Central Government.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

 Canada
2
Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
4
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025