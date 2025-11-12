Renewed Call for North Karnataka Statehood Gains Momentum
Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage has urged President Murmu and PM Modi to grant statehood to 15 North Karnataka districts. This demand, rooted in claims of regional neglect, boasts support from a campaign and over a crore signatories. Kage cites regional contributions to Kannada culture as justification.
Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the formation of a separate state comprising 15 districts of North Karnataka. Kage's letter claims these regions have long suffered from injustice, discrimination, and neglect across various sectors.
Kage's renewed push aligns with the North Karnataka Struggle Committee's ongoing campaign for statehood. He describes the proposed new state as a proud Kannada-speaking entity that would enhance administrative efficiency and holistic growth. According to him, the region's rich resource base and cultural contributions further justify the demand.
Highlighting broad support, Kage mentions that over a crore of residents have endorsed the demand through signatures. Past efforts include memorandums submitted to the President and PMO earlier this year. Kage concludes by urging national leaders to recommend the formation of the new state to the Central Government.
