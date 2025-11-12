Tragic Discovery: Missing Toddler Found in Pond
The body of an 18-month-old girl, Gauri, was found in a pond near her home in Dabhka village after she went missing while playing. Despite family and police searches, the child was discovered the following day. Preliminary investigations suggest she accidentally fell into the pond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident, the body of a missing toddler from Dabhka village was discovered in a nearby pond, authorities reported on Wednesday.
Gauri, the 18-month-old daughter of Sunil Gautam, vanished while playing outside her home on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate searches by her family and local police.
The Additional Superintendent of Police, Shubham Agarwal, stated that the child's body was found on Wednesday afternoon about 20 meters from her residence. Preliminary findings indicate an accidental fall into the pond might have caused the tragedy. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- missing
- toddler
- pond
- body
- discovered
- investigation
- police
- Dabhka
- accident
- tragic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Investigation
Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport
Tragic Crash of Turkish Military Plane: An In-Depth Investigation
Nerul Police Arrest Assam Burglar, Crack Theft Cases
Jammu and Kashmir Police attaches property belonging to former Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom.