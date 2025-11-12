Tragic Discovery: Missing Toddler Found in Pond

In a heartbreaking incident, the body of a missing toddler from Dabhka village was discovered in a nearby pond, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Gauri, the 18-month-old daughter of Sunil Gautam, vanished while playing outside her home on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate searches by her family and local police.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Shubham Agarwal, stated that the child's body was found on Wednesday afternoon about 20 meters from her residence. Preliminary findings indicate an accidental fall into the pond might have caused the tragedy. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

