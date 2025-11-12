Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Toddler Found in Pond

The body of an 18-month-old girl, Gauri, was found in a pond near her home in Dabhka village after she went missing while playing. Despite family and police searches, the child was discovered the following day. Preliminary investigations suggest she accidentally fell into the pond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:35 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Toddler Found in Pond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, the body of a missing toddler from Dabhka village was discovered in a nearby pond, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Gauri, the 18-month-old daughter of Sunil Gautam, vanished while playing outside her home on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate searches by her family and local police.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Shubham Agarwal, stated that the child's body was found on Wednesday afternoon about 20 meters from her residence. Preliminary findings indicate an accidental fall into the pond might have caused the tragedy. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

 Global
2
Endangered Humboldt Penguins: A Call to Action

Endangered Humboldt Penguins: A Call to Action

 Global
3
Global Health News: Contamination Fears, Profits, and Market Moves

Global Health News: Contamination Fears, Profits, and Market Moves

 Global
4
Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025