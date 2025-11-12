Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis: Spearheading Maharashtra's Administrative Reform Revolution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the pivotal role of administration in societal transformation. Addressing new IAS officers, he stressed accountability, AI technology, and urban and rural development. Highlighting reforms, new industrial corridors, and infrastructure projects, he marked Maharashtra's path to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:37 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed the administration's power to instigate positive societal change, focusing on the welfare of marginalized communities. Speaking to newly inducted IAS officers, he encouraged the use of Artificial Intelligence to create transparent and citizen-focused governance.

Fadnavis underscored the importance of balanced urban and rural development, noting Maharashtra's status as the most urbanized state in India. He detailed ongoing administrative reforms, aimed at sustainable economic growth and efficient governance, with a special 'war room' to monitor these efforts.

Highlighting projects like industrial corridors and connectivity enhancements, Fadnavis showcased initiatives boosting the state's industrial ecosystem. His dialogue with officers also emphasized learning about their backgrounds and reform perspectives to further align strategies for state advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

