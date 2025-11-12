President Murmu’s Historic Visit to Botswana Strengthens Bilateral Ties

In a historic milestone for India-Botswana relations, President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, arrived in Gaborone, Botswana, on November 11, 2025, marking the first-ever Presidential visit from India to the country. The visit underscores India's commitment to deepening its strategic and developmental ties with Africa and sets the stage for a renewed chapter in diplomatic relations between the two democracies.

President Murmu is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, and Members of Parliament Shri Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and Smt D. K. Aruna.

Ceremonial Welcome and Symbolic Diplomatic Gestures

President Murmu began her engagements on November 12, 2025, with a ceremonial welcome at the President’s Office in Gaborone, where she was received with warmth and honour by H.E. Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana.

President Boko expressed admiration for India’s democratic heritage, calling it the “Mother of Democracy”, and praised India’s enduring support for Botswana’s developmental aspirations. He also lauded President Murmu’s leadership in promoting education, gender equality, and the upliftment of marginalized communities, noting that this was the first State Visit hosted by Botswana since he took office last year—a testament to the importance Botswana places on its ties with India.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation Across Key Sectors

During one-to-one and delegation-level talks, the two Presidents discussed an ambitious roadmap to expand cooperation in multiple sectors, including:

Trade and Investment

Agriculture and Food Security

Renewable Energy

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Education and Skill Development

Defence and Security Collaboration

Digital Infrastructure and Technology Transfer

President Murmu emphasized that her visit not only marks a diplomatic first but also holds symbolic value as the two nations approach the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2026.

She reiterated India’s intent to work closely with Botswana under the umbrella of the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) to pursue inclusive, demand-driven partnerships focused on capacity-building, sustainability, and self-reliance.

Botswana’s Role in ‘Project Cheetah’: A Unique Wildlife Partnership

A highlight of the discussions was Botswana’s commitment to support India’s 'Project Cheetah', a wildlife conservation programme aimed at restoring the cheetah population in Indian ecosystems. President Murmu extended heartfelt gratitude to President Boko and the people of Botswana for agreeing to send cheetahs to India as part of the next phase of the project.

This initiative is not only a significant milestone in India’s conservation efforts but also a symbol of eco-diplomacy and mutual trust in the Indo-African partnership.

Pharmacopoeia Agreement and Medical Support

An important agreement on pharmacopoeia cooperation was signed during the visit. This will enhance access to high-quality, affordable Indian medicines in Botswana and support the country's public healthcare objectives. The collaboration is expected to help harmonize drug standards, boost local pharmaceutical availability, and ensure safety in medical supply chains.

Additionally, President Murmu announced India’s decision to supply essential Anti-Retroviral (ARV) medicines to Botswana, responding positively to a formal request from the Government of Botswana. This is a critical support gesture in light of the country’s ongoing efforts to address HIV/AIDS prevalence and strengthen primary healthcare services.

Joint Press Statements and Future Prospects

Both leaders delivered press statements expressing mutual satisfaction with the outcomes of the visit and reaffirming their desire to take the India-Botswana partnership to new heights. President Murmu emphasized India’s resolve to engage in collaborative development that aligns with Botswana’s national goals, particularly in youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

President Boko, in turn, welcomed India’s increasing role in Africa’s development story, stating that the ties between the two countries are based on shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to south-south cooperation.

A New Era in India–Botswana Relations

President Murmu’s visit marks a historic and diplomatic milestone that reflects India’s growing engagement with Africa and Botswana’s enthusiasm to build on shared legacies of democracy, development, and dignity.

By combining strategic agreements with symbolic initiatives like ‘Project Cheetah’ and public health cooperation, this visit has laid the foundation for a comprehensive, future-facing partnership between India and Botswana. It reaffirms India’s vision of inclusive global partnerships rooted in mutual benefit and cultural solidarity.